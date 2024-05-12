The World’s End murders, miners’ strikes, National Front demos, the opening of the new police headquarters at Fettes, trouble at football matches and much more - we’ve turned the clock back five decades and trawled the Evening News archives to look at policing in Edinburgh in the 1970s.
1. Breathalyzer test
Police give a man a breathalyzer test in this posed picture from October 1979. Photo: Crauford Tait
2. Derby trouble
Police remove Hibs fans from the ground after crowd trouble during the Hibs v Hearts Edinburgh Derby at Easter Road in March 1979. Photo: Denis Straughan
3. Mound rally
Police move in on supporters at The Mound in Edinburgh during an SNP rally in April 1979. Photo: Ian Brand
4. Scouts honour
Cub scouts Ian and Jim of the 64th Waverley pack earn their bob-a-job mucking-out and grooming the horses at Fettes police headquarters stables in Edinburgh, April 1977. Photo: Stan Warburton