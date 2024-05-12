Edinburgh Retro: 31 fascinating pictures of police at work in the 1970s - from the World's End murders to the breath test

By Ian Swanson
Published 12th May 2024, 04:45 BST

A nostalgic taste of life in Edinburgh in the 1970s

The World’s End murders, miners’ strikes, National Front demos, the opening of the new police headquarters at Fettes, trouble at football matches and much more - we’ve turned the clock back five decades and trawled the Evening News archives to look at policing in Edinburgh in the 1970s.

Take a look at this fascinating selection of photos to get a glimpse of what was going on in Edinburgh 50 years ago.

Police give a man a breathalyzer test in this posed picture from October 1979.

1. Breathalyzer test

Police give a man a breathalyzer test in this posed picture from October 1979. Photo: Crauford Tait

Police remove Hibs fans from the ground after crowd trouble during the Hibs v Hearts Edinburgh Derby at Easter Road in March 1979.

2. Derby trouble

Police remove Hibs fans from the ground after crowd trouble during the Hibs v Hearts Edinburgh Derby at Easter Road in March 1979. Photo: Denis Straughan

Police move in on supporters at The Mound in Edinburgh during an SNP rally in April 1979.

3. Mound rally

Police move in on supporters at The Mound in Edinburgh during an SNP rally in April 1979. Photo: Ian Brand

Cub scouts Ian and Jim of the 64th Waverley pack earn their bob-a-job mucking-out and grooming the horses at Fettes police headquarters stables in Edinburgh, April 1977.

4. Scouts honour

Cub scouts Ian and Jim of the 64th Waverley pack earn their bob-a-job mucking-out and grooming the horses at Fettes police headquarters stables in Edinburgh, April 1977. Photo: Stan Warburton

