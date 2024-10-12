3 . Controversy at the opera

Maria Callas, one of the 20th century's most famous opera singers, came to Edinburgh in 1957 to perform Bellini's La Sonnambula during the Festival. But it proved a controversial visit - the Festival announced five performances, but Callas had only signed up for four; she was unwell and was said to be "off form" during at least two of the performances; and she was criticised when she flew off rather than staying for a fifth appearance. | TSPL Photo: Jane Barlow