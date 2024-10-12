Edinburgh has attracted national and international stars over the years, but it has also seen plenty of local talent develop and hundreds of school and community productions.
1. King's Theatre: The show goes on
Edinburgh's King's Theatre in 1964. The theatre's foundation stone was laid by Andrew Carnegie in August 1906 and it opened in December 1906 with festive production of Cinderella. It was sold to theatre empire Howard and Wyndham in 1928. And after a decline in theatre attendances it was bought in 1969 by Edinburgh council to secure its future. | TSPL
2. Anna Neagle at Empire Theatre
Anna Neagle - voted the most popular star in Britain in 1949 - pictures at the Empire Theatre in 1956, chatting with Mr Hall, manager of the theatre, and her husband Herbert Wilcox (right). | TSPL
3. Controversy at the opera
Maria Callas, one of the 20th century's most famous opera singers, came to Edinburgh in 1957 to perform Bellini's La Sonnambula during the Festival. But it proved a controversial visit - the Festival announced five performances, but Callas had only signed up for four; she was unwell and was said to be "off form" during at least two of the performances; and she was criticised when she flew off rather than staying for a fifth appearance. | TSPL Photo: Jane Barlow
4. The start of the Traverse
Terry Lane was the first artistic director of Edinburgh's Traverse Theatre when it was launched in 1963 as a theatre club, which allowed it to escape censorship and avoid other rules which applied to commercial theatres. Its first home was in an abandoned brothel in the Lawnmarket, but in 1969 moved to larger premises in the Grassmarket and to its present home in Cambridge Street in 1992. | TSPL
