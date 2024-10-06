These old photographs, selected from the Evening News archive, give some idea of the vast range of work people were doing 50 years ago.

Some jobs which were common, or even essential, a few decades ago no longer exist - just as many of the jobs people do today were unheard of back then,

Scroll through the pictures and turn back the clock to get a taste of life in Edinburgh in the 1970s.

1 . Shoeing a horse Farrier Tom Eckford shoeing a horse of the St Cuthbert's Co-operative stables in Grove Street Fountainbridge Edinburgh in November 1975.

2 . Under the sea Workers tunnelling under the seabed at Seafield sewage works during upgrading work in September 1973.

3 . Packing room Women working in the packing room of the Glayva plant in the Pentland industrial estate in Penicuik, November 1974.

4 . Butcher's back shop One member of staff cuts up the meat in the back room of the Edinburgh butchers Campbell Brothers in Queen Street, June 1974.