Edinburgh Retro: 27 amazing pictures of people at work in the mid-1970s - from taxidermist to tea-taster

By Ian Swanson
Published 6th Oct 2024, 04:45 GMT
Updated 6th Oct 2024, 04:45 GMT

From taxidermist to tea-taster and saddler to steeplejack, there was a wide range of occupations being pursued in Edinburgh in the mid-1970s.

These old photographs, selected from the Evening News archive, give some idea of the vast range of work people were doing 50 years ago.

Some jobs which were common, or even essential, a few decades ago no longer exist - just as many of the jobs people do today were unheard of back then,

Scroll through the pictures and turn back the clock to get a taste of life in Edinburgh in the 1970s.

Farrier Tom Eckford shoeing a horse of the St Cuthbert's Co-operative stables in Grove Street Fountainbridge Edinburgh in November 1975.

1. Shoeing a horse

Farrier Tom Eckford shoeing a horse of the St Cuthbert's Co-operative stables in Grove Street Fountainbridge Edinburgh in November 1975. | TSPL Photo: Bill Stout

Photo Sales
Workers tunnelling under the seabed at Seafield sewage works during upgrading work in September 1973.

2. Under the sea

Workers tunnelling under the seabed at Seafield sewage works during upgrading work in September 1973. | TSPL Photo: Stan Warburton

Photo Sales
Women working in the packing room of the Glayva plant in the Pentland industrial estate in Penicuik, November 1974.

3. Packing room

Women working in the packing room of the Glayva plant in the Pentland industrial estate in Penicuik, November 1974. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand

Photo Sales
One member of staff cuts up the meat in the back room of the Edinburgh butchers Campbell Brothers in Queen Street, June 1974.

4. Butcher's back shop

One member of staff cuts up the meat in the back room of the Edinburgh butchers Campbell Brothers in Queen Street, June 1974. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghWork
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice