Some jobs which were common, or even essential, a few decades ago no longer exist - just as many of the jobs people do today were unheard of back then,
1. Shoeing a horse
Farrier Tom Eckford shoeing a horse of the St Cuthbert's Co-operative stables in Grove Street Fountainbridge Edinburgh in November 1975. | TSPL Photo: Bill Stout
2. Under the sea
Workers tunnelling under the seabed at Seafield sewage works during upgrading work in September 1973.
| TSPL Photo: Stan Warburton
3. Packing room
Women working in the packing room of the Glayva plant in the Pentland industrial estate in Penicuik, November 1974. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand
4. Butcher's back shop
One member of staff cuts up the meat in the back room of the Edinburgh butchers Campbell Brothers in Queen Street, June 1974. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand
