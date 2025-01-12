These nostalgic photos selected from the Evening News archive include everything from the first day at school to Edinburgh’s miners gala day to meeting stars like Sean Connery and Lulu.
1. First day at school
Pupils wait in the playground before their first day at Edinburgh's Flora Stevenson primary school in August 1970. Rosemary Holden in front has a rose for her new teacher. | TSPL Photo: Alex Brown
2. Splashing about in the sea
One wee boy splashes another youngster with water at Cramond in Edinburgh in August 1970. | TSPL Photo: Ian Porteous
3. Jumble sale in the back green
Youngsters holding a jumble sale in the back green at Edina Street Edinburgh in August 1970. | TSPL Photo: Alex Brown
4. Photo finish in donkey race
Linda Bain and Jacqueline McNair - photo-finish in the Donkey Derby at Musselburgh in August 1970. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood
