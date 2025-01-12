Edinburgh Retro: 22 great pictures of growing up in the early 1970s including meeting Sean Connery and Lulu

By Ian Swanson
Published 12th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

Landmark occasions in childhood are often among our strongest memories.

These nostalgic photos selected from the Evening News archive include everything from the first day at school to Edinburgh’s miners gala day to meeting stars like Sean Connery and Lulu.

Scroll through the pictures from the early 1970s to get a flavour of life growing up in the Capital more than 50 years ago.

Pupils wait in the playground before their first day at Edinburgh's Flora Stevenson primary school in August 1970. Rosemary Holden in front has a rose for her new teacher.

1. First day at school

Pupils wait in the playground before their first day at Edinburgh's Flora Stevenson primary school in August 1970. Rosemary Holden in front has a rose for her new teacher. | TSPL Photo: Alex Brown

One wee boy splashes another youngster with water at Cramond in Edinburgh in August 1970.

2. Splashing about in the sea

One wee boy splashes another youngster with water at Cramond in Edinburgh in August 1970. | TSPL Photo: Ian Porteous

Youngsters holding a jumble sale in the back green at Edina Street Edinburgh in August 1970.

3. Jumble sale in the back green

Youngsters holding a jumble sale in the back green at Edina Street Edinburgh in August 1970. | TSPL Photo: Alex Brown

Linda Bain and Jacqueline McNair - photo-finish in the Donkey Derby at Musselburgh in August 1970.

4. Photo finish in donkey race

Linda Bain and Jacqueline McNair - photo-finish in the Donkey Derby at Musselburgh in August 1970. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

