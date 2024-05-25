Scroll through the photos of schooldays 40 years ago to recall O-grade exams, football teams, centenaries and prize-givings, as well as protests against closures and the early success of a future star.
1. Royal High prize-giving
Secondary school children from Edinburgh's Royal High School after their prize-giving ceremony in July 1981. Photo: Albert Jordan
2. Nether Currie football team
Nether Currie primary school football team in January 1980. Photo: Joe Steele
3. Latest technology 1980-style
Secondary school pupils work with the latest Apple II computers at the Wester Hailes Education Centre (WHEC) in Edinburgh, October 1980. Photo: Alan Macdonald
4. South Bridge Primary School
Exterior of South Bridge primary school behind James Thin book shop in Infirmary Street Edinburgh, January 1980. Photo: Crauford Tait
