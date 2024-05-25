Edinburgh Retro: 34 fantastic pictures of city schools in the 1980s, including O-grades, protest and Comic Relief

By Ian Swanson
Published 24th May 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 25th May 2024, 04:45 BST

This selection of pictures from the Evening News archives will bring back memories for many.

Scroll through the photos of schooldays 40 years ago to recall O-grade exams, football teams, centenaries and prize-givings, as well as protests against closures and the early success of a future star.

Secondary school children from Edinburgh's Royal High School after their prize-giving ceremony in July 1981.

1. Royal High prize-giving

Secondary school children from Edinburgh's Royal High School after their prize-giving ceremony in July 1981. Photo: Albert Jordan

Nether Currie primary school football team in January 1980.

2. Nether Currie football team

Nether Currie primary school football team in January 1980. Photo: Joe Steele

Secondary school pupils work with the latest Apple II computers at the Wester Hailes Education Centre (WHEC) in Edinburgh, October 1980.

3. Latest technology 1980-style

Secondary school pupils work with the latest Apple II computers at the Wester Hailes Education Centre (WHEC) in Edinburgh, October 1980. Photo: Alan Macdonald

Exterior of South Bridge primary school behind James Thin book shop in Infirmary Street Edinburgh, January 1980.

4. South Bridge Primary School

Exterior of South Bridge primary school behind James Thin book shop in Infirmary Street Edinburgh, January 1980. Photo: Crauford Tait

