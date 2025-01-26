A woman working in the component loading section, assembling circuit boards at the Hewlett-Packard electronics factory in June 1980.A woman working in the component loading section, assembling circuit boards at the Hewlett-Packard electronics factory in June 1980.
Edinburgh retro: 21 fascinating pictures of people at work in the early 1980s - from chocolate checkers to mole catchers

By Ian Swanson
Published 26th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 26th Jan 2025, 13:26 BST

Jobs, workplaces and even whole industries have changed or disappeared over the past four decades.

But here is a selection of fascinating photos chosen from the Evening News archive, showing people at work in factories, shops, foundry, fields, offices and elsewhere in the early 1980s.

Scroll through the pictures and get a feel for what working life in and around the Capital was like four decades ago.

Tailor Stanley Banks sewing a jacket by hand in the back room of Gieves and Hawkes men's outfitters in George Street Edinburgh, November 1981.

1. Tailor and outfitter

Tailor Stanley Banks sewing a jacket by hand in the back room of Gieves and Hawkes men's outfitters in George Street Edinburgh, November 1981. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand

Glass engraver Alison Kinnaird at work in her Edinburgh studio in June 1980

2. Glass engraver

Glass engraver Alison Kinnaird at work in her Edinburgh studio in June 1980 | TSPL Photo: George Smith

A man and woman, in engineer's hat, working on one of the steam trains at Edinburgh's Waverley station in May 1981.

3. Steam train

A man and woman, in engineer's hat, working on one of the steam trains at Edinburgh's Waverley station in May 1981. | TSPL Photo: Alan Macdonald

Jackie Marshall, mole catcher at the village of Torphichen in West Lothian, with a handful of mole traps in November 1980.

4. Mole catcher

Jackie Marshall, mole catcher at the village of Torphichen in West Lothian, with a handful of mole traps in November 1980. | TSPL Photo: Ian Porteous

