1. Tailor and outfitter
Tailor Stanley Banks sewing a jacket by hand in the back room of Gieves and Hawkes men's outfitters in George Street Edinburgh, November 1981. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand
2. Glass engraver
Glass engraver Alison Kinnaird at work in her Edinburgh studio in June 1980 | TSPL Photo: George Smith
3. Steam train
A man and woman, in engineer's hat, working on one of the steam trains at Edinburgh's Waverley station in May 1981. | TSPL Photo: Alan Macdonald
4. Mole catcher
Jackie Marshall, mole catcher at the village of Torphichen in West Lothian, with a handful of mole traps in November 1980. | TSPL Photo: Ian Porteous
