But, of course, the city’s theatres also entertain, provoke and inspire audiences throughout the year.

Here are some fascinating old photographs selected from the Evening News archives showing some highlights from the Capital’s theatre scene back in the 1970s.

Scroll through the pictures and get a flavour of memorable moments from Edinburgh nearly five decades ago.

Cinderella punk The Ugly Sisters go punk : Stanley Baxter and Angus Lennie in the Cinderella panto at the Kings Theatre, Edinburgh, December 14 1979.

Competition winners Four little girls, winners of the Evening News 'Dream Machine' competition, went backstage to meet the ballet dancers at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh in August 1978.

Troilus and Cressida William Hoyland in the Bristol Old Vic production of Shakespeare's Troilus and Cressida at the Assembly Hall during Edinburgh Festival 1979.