Edinburgh Retro: 24 great pictures of city theatres in the late 1970s, including Rowan Atkinson at Wireworks and Gregor Fisher at Lyceum

By Ian Swanson
Published 5th Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT

Edinburgh’s theatres have always done a brisk trade around Christmas thanks to panto season.

But, of course, the city’s theatres also entertain, provoke and inspire audiences throughout the year.

Here are some fascinating old photographs selected from the Evening News archives showing some highlights from the Capital’s theatre scene back in the 1970s.

Scroll through the pictures and get a flavour of memorable moments from Edinburgh nearly five decades ago.

The Ugly Sisters go punk : Stanley Baxter and Angus Lennie in the Cinderella panto at the Kings Theatre, Edinburgh, December 14 1979.

1. Cinderella punk

The Ugly Sisters go punk : Stanley Baxter and Angus Lennie in the Cinderella panto at the Kings Theatre, Edinburgh, December 14 1979. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan

Four little girls, winners of the Evening News 'Dream Machine' competition, went backstage to meet the ballet dancers at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh in August 1978.

2. Competition winners

Four little girls, winners of the Evening News 'Dream Machine' competition, went backstage to meet the ballet dancers at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh in August 1978. | TSPL Photo: Joe Steele

William Hoyland in the Bristol Old Vic production of Shakespeare's Troilus and Cressida at the Assembly Hall during Edinburgh Festival 1979.

3. Troilus and Cressida

William Hoyland in the Bristol Old Vic production of Shakespeare's Troilus and Cressida at the Assembly Hall during Edinburgh Festival 1979. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan

Ballet dancers during a rehearsal of 'Walpurgisnacht' at the Church Hill theatre in Edinburgh July 1979.

4. Walpurgisnacht ballet

Ballet dancers during a rehearsal of 'Walpurgisnacht' at the Church Hill theatre in Edinburgh July 1979. | TSPL Photo: Joe Steele

