But, of course, the city’s theatres also entertain, provoke and inspire audiences throughout the year.
1. Cinderella punk
The Ugly Sisters go punk : Stanley Baxter and Angus Lennie in the Cinderella panto at the Kings Theatre, Edinburgh, December 14 1979. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan
2. Competition winners
Four little girls, winners of the Evening News 'Dream Machine' competition, went backstage to meet the ballet dancers at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh in August 1978. | TSPL Photo: Joe Steele
3. Troilus and Cressida
William Hoyland in the Bristol Old Vic production of Shakespeare's Troilus and Cressida at the Assembly Hall during Edinburgh Festival 1979. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan
4. Walpurgisnacht ballet
Ballet dancers during a rehearsal of 'Walpurgisnacht' at the Church Hill theatre in Edinburgh July 1979. | TSPL Photo: Joe Steele
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.