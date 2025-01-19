Here’s a selection of photos chosen from the Evening News archives, taking a look back at Edinburgh days out, special occasions and fun times in the 1950s.
There’s a picnic at Cramond, elephant rides at the zoo, a parade of Scouts and old-time dancing, as well as the Highland Show, the Springboks at Murrayfield and the visit by Queen Elizabeth II to Edinburgh after her Coronation.
Take a look through the pictures and get a flavour of how people in Edinburgh enjoyed themselves up to seven decades ago.
