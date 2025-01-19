Here’s a selection of photos chosen from the Evening News archives, taking a look back at Edinburgh days out, special occasions and fun times in the 1950s.

There’s a picnic at Cramond, elephant rides at the zoo, a parade of Scouts and old-time dancing, as well as the Highland Show, the Springboks at Murrayfield and the visit by Queen Elizabeth II to Edinburgh after her Coronation.

Take a look through the pictures and get a flavour of how people in Edinburgh enjoyed themselves up to seven decades ago.

1 . Elephant rides at zoo Children take a ride on an elephant at Edinburgh Zoo in April 1953 | TSPL Photo Sales

2 . Springboks at Murrayfield Rugby internationals are always a big draw. South Africa's Springboks beat Scotland 44-0 at Murrayfield on November 24, 1951, during their European tour. | TSPL Photo: Stan Warburton Photo Sales

3 . Boy Scouts on parade Boy Scouts on parade in kilts and Baden-Powell style hats on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, January 19, 1952. | TSPL Photo Sales

4 . Royal Highland Show A snapshot of the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston in the 1950s, an important agricultural gathering and also a great day out for the public | TSPL Photo Sales