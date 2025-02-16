Edinburgh Retro: 14 great pictures of eating out in the early 1980s - restaurants from Wimpy to Denzlers to Charlie Parker's

By Ian Swanson
Published 16th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

There has always been plenty of choice available in Edinburgh when it comes to eating out.

The city has a wealth of restaurants, cafes and bars to suit nearly every palate and pocket.

Some eateries become well-established, others do not last so long and new ones always seem to be springing up.

Here is a gallery of pictures from the early 1980s, selected from the Evening News archives, showing some of the favourite restaurants in Edinburgh at that time.

Take a look and get a taste of what it was like eating out in the Capital four decades ago.

Behind the counter of a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) takeaway in Edinburgh, January 1980

1. Kentucky Fried Chicken

Behind the counter of a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) takeaway in Edinburgh, January 1980 | TSPL Photo: Albert Jordan

Photo Sales
The proprietors of The Indian Cavalry Club, a new Indian restaurant in Atholl Place Edinburgh, opened it on horseback with a guard of honour in July 1980.

2. Indian Cavalry Club

The proprietors of The Indian Cavalry Club, a new Indian restaurant in Atholl Place Edinburgh, opened it on horseback with a guard of honour in July 1980. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand

Photo Sales
Interior of L'Auberge French restaurant in Edinburgh, March 1980.

3. L'Auberge

Interior of L'Auberge French restaurant in Edinburgh, March 1980. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand

Photo Sales
Kathleen Lefebvre serves a customer at Natural Foods, a wholefood restaurant in Cockburn Street Edinburgh, March 1980.

4. Natural Foods wholefood restaurant

Kathleen Lefebvre serves a customer at Natural Foods, a wholefood restaurant in Cockburn Street Edinburgh, March 1980. | TSPL Photo: Ian Porteous

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaMemoriesFood
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice