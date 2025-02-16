The city has a wealth of restaurants, cafes and bars to suit nearly every palate and pocket.

Some eateries become well-established, others do not last so long and new ones always seem to be springing up.

Take a look and get a taste of what it was like eating out in the Capital four decades ago.

1 . Kentucky Fried Chicken Behind the counter of a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) takeaway in Edinburgh, January 1980

2 . Indian Cavalry Club The proprietors of The Indian Cavalry Club, a new Indian restaurant in Atholl Place Edinburgh, opened it on horseback with a guard of honour in July 1980.

3 . L'Auberge Interior of L'Auberge French restaurant in Edinburgh, March 1980.

4 . Natural Foods wholefood restaurant Kathleen Lefebvre serves a customer at Natural Foods, a wholefood restaurant in Cockburn Street Edinburgh, March 1980.