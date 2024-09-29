Many of the old photos in this selection from the Evening News archive feature marches and demonstration, posters calling for Nelson Mandela to be freed, banners proclaiming “No cuts. No loans” and placards telling Margaret Thatcher: “Maggie Go Home”.

But there are plenty others too - students raising money for charity, making meat pies for pensioners, studying in the library or welcoming new Rectors.

Scroll through the pictures and turn the clock back 40 years to get a glimpse of student life in Edinburgh in the 1980s.

1 . March against education cuts The National Union of Students (NUS) holds a demonstration in Edinburgh to protest against the education cuts in October 1981. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood Photo Sales

2 . Pram collection A student dressed as a baby collects money as she is pushed in a toy pram in Princes Street during Edinburgh Students Charities Week in May 1981. | TSPL Photo: Jack Crombie Photo Sales

3 . Crowds for parade A student in a gorilla suit engages with the crowd watching the Edinburgh University Charities Week parade along Princes Street in May 1983.. | TSPL Photo: Jack Crombie Photo Sales

4 . Ford restored Students from Edinburgh's Stevenson College renovated this 1978 Ford Escort and donated it to the Salvation Army in 1983. Pictured are: lecturers Alan Skene (far right) and James Paden with lads from the departments involved in the restoration. | TSPL Photo: George Smith Photo Sales