This selection of old pictures from the Evening News archive gives a glimpse of what was going on - protests against apartheid and education cuts, sit-ins over rent rises, Christmas food parcels for pensioners, fundraising in fancy dress and a men v women rugby match.
And that’s not to mention the campaigns - and battles - to elect university rectors. There are amazing pictures of Gordon Brown as Edinburgh University rector between 1972 and 1975, while he was still a student.
Scroll through the photos and turn the clock back 50 years to catch the atmosphere of Edinburgh in the 1970s.
