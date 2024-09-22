This selection of old pictures from the Evening News archive gives a glimpse of what was going on - protests against apartheid and education cuts, sit-ins over rent rises, Christmas food parcels for pensioners, fundraising in fancy dress and a men v women rugby match.

And that’s not to mention the campaigns - and battles - to elect university rectors. There are amazing pictures of Gordon Brown as Edinburgh University rector between 1972 and 1975, while he was still a student.

Scroll through the photos and turn the clock back 50 years to catch the atmosphere of Edinburgh in the 1970s.

1 . Fancy dress collection Four students in fancy dress collecting money in Princes Street for the Evening News/Edinburgh Students' Charities Appeal in May 1977. | TSPL Photo: Albert Jordan

2 . Christmas food parcels Students from Edinburgh's Napier College with Christmas food parcels for old age pensioners at Sighthill community centre in December 1978. | TSPL Photo: Alex Brown

3 . Celebrating new rector Jonathan Wills celebrates becoming the new student rector at Edinburgh University in November 1971. | TSPL Photo: Jack Crombie