There are plenty familiar names in this selection of old photos of Edinburgh theatres in the mid-1970s, drawn from the Evening News archive - Rikki Fulton, Una McLean, Walter Carr and Johnny Beattie as well as Windsor Davies, Ian Lavender, Jimmy Edwards, Eric Sykes, Andy Stewart - and even Rudolf Nureyev.

And it’s not all panto and Festival - there’s a picture of the newly-refurbished Playhouse in 1975 and an open-air version of A Midsummer Night's Dream in modern dress at Leith Links.

Scroll through the pictures and get a flavour of what was on offer in Edinburgh’s theatre world 50 years ago.

The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil Bill Paterson in the 7:84 theatre company's production of The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil at the Lyceum theatre in November 1973.

Rikki Fulton in The Miser Scottish actor Rikki Fulton in Moliere's The Miser at the Lyceum theatre Edinburgh in May 1973.

Godspell Cast members of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe production of Godspell at the King's theatre in September 1973, including Jess Conrad (Superman shirt) and Lesley Joseph (standing on bench in bloomers, right).

Arm wrestling Actors and comedians Jimmy Edwards and Eric Sykes demonstrate arm-wrestling - despite Edwards' arm being in plaster - at the King's theatre Edinburgh for 'Big Bad Mouse' in February 1973.