Edinburgh retro: 13 fascinating pictures of Capital shops in the late 1970s

By Ian Swanson
Published 1st Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

Just like everything else, shops change over the years.

Most of the shops featured in this selection of photographs from the Evening News archives have long since disappeared, but they will bring back memories for some and give a glimpse for others of what life was like in Edinburgh nearly 50 years ago.

The pictures convey something of the atmosphere of the Capital n the 1970s - and they are not just shots of everyday shops; there’s one selling bowling balls and also the famous Madame Doubtfire’s junk shop.

The Tollcross branch of Rankins florist shop in Home Street Edinburgh, September 1978.

1. Rankins florists, Tollcross

The Tollcross branch of Rankins florist shop in Home Street Edinburgh, September 1978. | TSPL Photo: Albert Jordan

Venko Storic opened a candles shop in Candlemaker Row, Edinburgh, in September 1977.

2. Candle shop, Candlemaker Row

Venko Storic opened a candles shop in Candlemaker Row, Edinburgh, in September 1977. | TSPL Photo: Bill Stout

Waterstons stationers shop - George Waterston & Sons Ltd - in Hanover Street Edinburgh, September 1976.

3. Waterstons, George Street

Waterstons stationers shop - George Waterston & Sons Ltd - in Hanover Street Edinburgh, September 1976. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand

Rose Street pedestrian precinct in Edinburgh, showing Les Cadeaux gift shop, October 1978.

4. Rose Street

Rose Street pedestrian precinct in Edinburgh, showing Les Cadeaux gift shop, October 1978. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand

