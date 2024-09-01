Most of the shops featured in this selection of photographs from the Evening News archives have long since disappeared, but they will bring back memories for some and give a glimpse for others of what life was like in Edinburgh nearly 50 years ago.
The pictures convey something of the atmosphere of the Capital n the 1970s - and they are not just shots of everyday shops; there’s one selling bowling balls and also the famous Madame Doubtfire’s junk shop.
