I can't believe how much Edinburgh has changed since the 80s - 17 photos from 1985

2. Cresser's brush shop
Stephen Gilhooly, owner of Robert Cresser (The Brush Shop) a specialised ironmongers in Victoria Street Edinburgh. Picture taken December 1985. Photo: George Smith
3. Waverley Market decorations
Edinburgh shopping centre Waverley Market decorated with Christmas lights for shoppers in December 1985. Photo: Albert Jordan
4. SavaCentre
SavaCentrestore in Edinburgh shopping centre Cameron Toll in December 1985. Photo: Bill Stout