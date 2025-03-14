I can't believe how much Edinburgh has changed since the 80s - 17 photos from 1985

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 14th Mar 2025, 04:44 BST

Here, we look back at Edinburgh in 1985 and see how much has changed, as well as picking out some landmark moments for the city and its people.

A rummage through the picture archives shows just how different Edinburgh looked back in Nineteen Eighty-Five.

Join us on a trip down memory lane with our selection of old pictures from what was an eventful year Auld Reekie.

Take a look through our photo gallery, and prepare to amazed as you are transported back to 1985.

Take a look through our gallery to see 17 cracking photos of Edinburgh back in 1981.

1. 17 cracking old photos of Edinburgh back in 1981

Take a look through our gallery to see 17 cracking photos of Edinburgh back in 1981. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Stephen Gilhooly, owner of Robert Cresser (The Brush Shop) a specialised ironmongers in Victoria Street Edinburgh. Picture taken December 1985.

2. Cresser's brush shop

Stephen Gilhooly, owner of Robert Cresser (The Brush Shop) a specialised ironmongers in Victoria Street Edinburgh. Picture taken December 1985. Photo: George Smith

Photo Sales
Edinburgh shopping centre Waverley Market decorated with Christmas lights for shoppers in December 1985.

3. Waverley Market decorations

Edinburgh shopping centre Waverley Market decorated with Christmas lights for shoppers in December 1985. Photo: Albert Jordan

Photo Sales
SavaCentrestore in Edinburgh shopping centre Cameron Toll in December 1985.

4. SavaCentre

SavaCentrestore in Edinburgh shopping centre Cameron Toll in December 1985. Photo: Bill Stout

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghPhoto memoriesPhoto Article
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice