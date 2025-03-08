I can't believe how much Edinburgh has changed: 35 cracking old photos of Edinburgh’s streets

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 8th Mar 2025, 14:21 BST

A delve into the archives revealed some cracking pictures of Edinburgh’s streets from years gone by.

Join us on a trip down memory lane with our selection of old Edinburgh pictures – many of them showing just how the city centre has changed down the decades.

Take a look through our photo gallery and prepare to be amazed.

1. 35 photos show the changes in Edinburgh through the years

Take a look through our gallery to see just how much Edinburgh city centre has changed down the years. Photo: Third Party

Aerial view of Edinburgh, showing Edinburgh Castle, Princes Street and Johnston Terrace.

2. Aerial view of Edinburgh, showing Edinburgh Castle, Princes Street and Johnston Terrace

Aerial view of Edinburgh, showing Edinburgh Castle, Princes Street and Johnston Terrace. Photo: TSPL

Exterior of the Caledonian Club and Liberal Club in Princes Street Edinburgh, April 1978 - planned for demolition. It became the site of Debenham's department store.

3. Caledonian Club & Liberal Club 1978

Exterior of the Caledonian Club and Liberal Club in Princes Street Edinburgh, April 1978 - planned for demolition. It became the site of Debenham's department store. Photo: TSPL

North British and Mercantile Insurance Company building on Princes Street in 1965. This became the site of the now closed British Home Stores (BHS).

4. North British and Mercantile Insurance Company building 1965

North British and Mercantile Insurance Company building on Princes Street in 1965. This became the site of the now closed British Home Stores (BHS). Photo: TSPL

News you can trust since 1873
