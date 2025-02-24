Touted as the cure to Edinburgh’s social housing ills, plenty of high rises were built across Edinburgh in the 1960s and 1970s
These so-called 'concrete villages in the sky', which rose up and multiplied around Auld Reekie, still hold a special place in the hearts of many of those who lived in them – even if high-rise housing has fallen out of fashion in recent years
Scroll through our picture gallery to see 13 photos of Edinburgh’s high rise flats down the decades.
