That year, Auld Reekie hosted the Commonwealth Games for the very first time, and there were shocking scenes as an Eastern Scottish bus crashed into railings at the top of the Waverley Bridge.
Have a look through our picture gallery and be transported back in time – and please let us know your own memories of Edinburgh in 1970 before you go.
1. 25 incredible old photos of Edinburgh back in 1970
Take a look through our gallery for a nostaligic trip to Edinburgh as it was back in 1970. Photo: Third Party
2. Launching of RRS Bransfield
The RRS Bransfield, a research vessel, built and launched from the Robb Caledon shipyard at Leith in September 1970. Photo: Denis Straughan
3. Edinburgh Zoo
Visitors meet one of the elephants at Edinburgh Zoo in April 1970. Photo: Hamish Campbell
4. Pre-wedding ordeal
Joan Wilson is dressed up and tied to a lamppost on Portobello high street before she leaves to get married to Duncan McRae in August 1970. Photo: Stan Warburton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.