Edinburgh retro: These 25 Edinburgh photos in black and white show 1970 was a colourful year

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 21st Feb 2025, 17:22 BST
These 25 old photographs show what life in Edinburgh was like back in 1970.

There was a lot happening in 1970 on Edinburgh soil, as these old black and white photos show.

That year, Auld Reekie hosted the Commonwealth Games for the very first time, and there were shocking scenes as an Eastern Scottish bus crashed into railings at the top of the Waverley Bridge.

Have a look through our picture gallery and be transported back in time – and please let us know your own memories of Edinburgh in 1970 before you go.

Take a look through our gallery for a nostaligic trip to Edinburgh as it was back in 1970.

1. 25 incredible old photos of Edinburgh back in 1970

Take a look through our gallery for a nostaligic trip to Edinburgh as it was back in 1970. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
The RRS Bransfield, a research vessel, built and launched from the Robb Caledon shipyard at Leith in September 1970.

2. Launching of RRS Bransfield

The RRS Bransfield, a research vessel, built and launched from the Robb Caledon shipyard at Leith in September 1970. Photo: Denis Straughan

Photo Sales
Visitors meet one of the elephants at Edinburgh Zoo in April 1970.

3. Edinburgh Zoo

Visitors meet one of the elephants at Edinburgh Zoo in April 1970. Photo: Hamish Campbell

Photo Sales
Joan Wilson is dressed up and tied to a lamppost on Portobello high street before she leaves to get married to Duncan McRae in August 1970.

4. Pre-wedding ordeal

Joan Wilson is dressed up and tied to a lamppost on Portobello high street before she leaves to get married to Duncan McRae in August 1970. Photo: Stan Warburton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice