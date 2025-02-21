There was a lot happening in 1970 on Edinburgh soil, as these old black and white photos show.

That year, Auld Reekie hosted the Commonwealth Games for the very first time, and there were shocking scenes as an Eastern Scottish bus crashed into railings at the top of the Waverley Bridge.

Have a look through our picture gallery and be transported back in time – and please let us know your own memories of Edinburgh in 1970 before you go.

1 . 25 incredible old photos of Edinburgh back in 1970 Take a look through our gallery for a nostaligic trip to Edinburgh as it was back in 1970. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Launching of RRS Bransfield The RRS Bransfield, a research vessel, built and launched from the Robb Caledon shipyard at Leith in September 1970. Photo: Denis Straughan Photo Sales

3 . Edinburgh Zoo Visitors meet one of the elephants at Edinburgh Zoo in April 1970. Photo: Hamish Campbell Photo Sales

4 . Pre-wedding ordeal Joan Wilson is dressed up and tied to a lamppost on Portobello high street before she leaves to get married to Duncan McRae in August 1970. Photo: Stan Warburton Photo Sales