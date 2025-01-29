Originally built in the 1870s, Edinburgh’s Princes Street Station was one of Scotland’s largest – and most impressive – railway terminals.
During the golden age of steam, it was the gateway to Scotland's capital city from the west of Scotland, occupying a vast stretch of the city centre and welcoming huge numbers of rail travellers.
Sadly, though, it closed on September 9, 1965, and the grand railway station was completely bulldozed within five years.
Scroll through our picture gallery to see Edinburgh Princes Street Station back in its heyday.
