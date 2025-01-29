Edinburgh retro: 12 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh's 'lost' railway station on Princes Street

We take a look back at Edinburgh’s great lost railway terminal

Originally built in the 1870s, Edinburgh’s Princes Street Station was one of Scotland’s largest – and most impressive – railway terminals.

During the golden age of steam, it was the gateway to Scotland's capital city from the west of Scotland, occupying a vast stretch of the city centre and welcoming huge numbers of rail travellers.

Sadly, though, it closed on September 9, 1965, and the grand railway station was completely bulldozed within five years.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see Edinburgh Princes Street Station back in its heyday.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see Edinburgh Princes Street Station back in its heyday.

1. Edinburgh Princes Street Station - in pictures

Have a look through our photo gallery to see Edinburgh Princes Street Station back in its heyday.

Legendary Caledonian Railway locomotive number 123 arrives at Princes Street Station, 1962.

2. Locomotion

Legendary Caledonian Railway locomotive number 123 arrives at Princes Street Station, 1962. Photo: TSPL

Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy (Laurel and Hardy) at the Caledonian railway station in Edinburgh 13/4/1954.

3. Laurel & Hardy

Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy (Laurel and Hardy) at the Caledonian railway station in Edinburgh 13/4/1954. Photo: TSPL

Hibs fans queue at Edinburgh's Princes Street station for the special train to Glasgow in March 1959. It was to end in disappointment though as the Scottish Cup tie ended in a 2-1 win for Third Lanark.

4. Squash and a squeeze

Hibs fans queue at Edinburgh's Princes Street station for the special train to Glasgow in March 1959. It was to end in disappointment though as the Scottish Cup tie ended in a 2-1 win for Third Lanark. Photo: TSPL

