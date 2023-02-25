News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh memories: 13 nostalgia-soaked photos of Edinburgh’s iconic Princes Street through the years

Edinburgh's iconic Princes Street has a long and storied history.

By Gary Flockhart
2 minutes ago

Built in the late 18th century during the reign of King George III, Princes Street was part of the new section of Edinburgh and was named for the King's sons after its original name – St Giles Street – was rejected.

Today, it is the main shopping street in Scotland’s capital city.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see just how much Princes Street has changed down the decades.

1. The Times They are a Changin'

Princes Street has changed massively over the last 100 years, as can be seen in these pictures.

Photo: Photo: TSPL

2. trams.jpg

Princes Street has changed a lot down the years.

Photo: Photo: TSPL

3. Aerial of Princes Street Station and central Edinburgh.

A stunning picture of Princes Street Station and central Edinburgh.

Photo: Photo: TSPL

4. The Life Association of Scotland Ltd

The Life Association building echoed the finest architecture of the Renaissance-era; a true palazzo for Princes Street with its variety of elaborate window bays and cornices, beautifully-fashioned sculptures, and stunning supporting pillars styled in each of the three ancient orders

Photo: Photo: TSPL

