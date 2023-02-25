Edinburgh memories: 13 nostalgia-soaked photos of Edinburgh’s iconic Princes Street through the years
Edinburgh's iconic Princes Street has a long and storied history.
Built in the late 18th century during the reign of King George III, Princes Street was part of the new section of Edinburgh and was named for the King's sons after its original name – St Giles Street – was rejected.
Today, it is the main shopping street in Scotland’s capital city.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see just how much Princes Street has changed down the decades.
