Edinburgh store opening causes frenzy with queue so big it stretches along Princes Street and around corner
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hundreds of eager shoppers queued to be the first through the doors of an exciting new store in Edinburgh.
UNIQLO, the popular Japanese retailer, opened its first Scottish location on Princes Street at 9am Thursday – and hours before a huge queue was snaking down the famous street, around the corner, and halfway up Hanover Street.
Free goodie bags were on offer to the first 100 customers to enter the store, while green tea was offered to those waiting in line.
Taiko Drummers marked the opening of the huge store, which boasts a spacious retail space spanning approximately 1,430 square metres across two floors, featuring the full collection of LifeWear for men, women, kids and babies.
To commemorate the opening, UNIQLO Edinburgh is hosting special promotions and events, and customers have the chance to win a trip to Tokyo by scanning the store's app with a purchase.
UNIQLO currently has 19 stores in the UK. The new Edinburgh store opens hot on the heels of One Oxford Street in London on April 18.
Alessandro Dudech, chief operating officer at UNIQLO UK, told STV News: “Our strategy when opening new stores is always to have set locations that have a very deep heritage also from an architectural perspective, so obviously choosing this location a grade II listed building with the most wonderful view in the city was, for us, a no brainer.
“We’re really excited to be opening here because we believe this is a step in the regeneration of Princes Street and Edinburgh and we want to play a part in the rebirth of this historical iconic shopping street.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.