Hundreds of people queued in Edinburgh’s Cowgate this morning ahead of St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Three Sisters venue, which is known for its grand Paddy Day celebrations each year, reported that some people queued as early as 5.30am to beat the crowds. Opening at 8.am, queues could be seen for about 50 metres down the street with party goers waiting an hour to gain entry.

Hundreds were seen queuing for popular Edinburgh venues to celebrate St Patrick's Day

The mass crowds attending the sold out event saw a green sea of Guinness hats and people dressed in shamrock attire with many having their face painted for the occasion. Visitors who arrived before 12pm could collect their free breakfast and ‘Leprechaun Lager’ as part of their booking. Gold wristband holders were required to arrive before 10am to avoid joining the general queue.