St Patrick’s Day in Edinburgh: 8 raucous Irish pubs to celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2024 in Edinburgh

St Patrick’s Day is one of the best party nights of the year – and with it falling on a weekend this year, it’s set to be totally wild. Here, we’ve rounded up eight Edinburgh pubs where you can enjoy this raucous celebration of all things Irish.
Published 14th Mar 2024, 17:30 GMT

Each March 17, millions of people across the world raise a glass or four to Ireland’s patron saint – and Scotland’s capital city isn’t short of Irish pubs where you can order a pint of the black stuff in traditional surroundings.

If you’re in Edinburgh or just visiting, scroll through our photo gallery to discover 8 pubs where you can enjoy a perfect pint of Guinness on St Patrick’s Day this Sunday.

1. 8 Edinburgh pubs to celebrate St Patrick’s Day

Where: 48-52 Constitution St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6RS. With its friendly staff and warm atmosphere, Malones Leith is a cracking choice for St Patrick's Day.

2. Malones Leith

Where: 139 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JS. Situated in the heart of Edinburgh's Cowgate, which was once known as 'Little Ireland', The Three Sisters has five levels of fun, along with a huge courtyard. This Sunday it will be open from 8am to 3am. Ticketholders get free breakfast and a pint before 12. Expect live musicians, craic'oke and some special guest performances.

3. The Three Sisters

Where: 94-96 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JR. Situated in the Grassmarket, this pub is always packed to the rafters any time you visit - never mind on St Patrick's Day! Boasting an impressive drinks list (including a huge selection of Irish whiskies) and a friendly atmosphere in great surroundings, it’s the perfect little bar to take in the celebrations. You can even enjoy drinks in ‘the Paddock’ – Biddy’s beer garden – a great place to sit and watch the world go by. Best of all the bar has a range of live music for this St Patrick's day. Photo: Daniel McAvoy

4. Biddy Mulligans

