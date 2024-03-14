Each March 17, millions of people across the world raise a glass or four to Ireland’s patron saint – and Scotland’s capital city isn’t short of Irish pubs where you can order a pint of the black stuff in traditional surroundings.
If you’re in Edinburgh or just visiting, scroll through our photo gallery to discover 8 pubs where you can enjoy a perfect pint of Guinness on St Patrick’s Day this Sunday.
1. 8 Edinburgh pubs to celebrate St Patrick’s Day
Take a look through our photo gallery to discover 8 pubs where you can celebrate St Patrick’s Day this Sunday. Photo: Third Party
2. Malones Leith
Where: 48-52 Constitution St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6RS. With its friendly staff and warm atmosphere, Malones Leith is a cracking choice for St Patrick's Day. Photo: Third Party
3. The Three Sisters
Where: 139 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JS. Situated in the heart of Edinburgh's Cowgate, which was once known as 'Little Ireland', The Three Sisters has five levels of fun, along with a huge courtyard. This Sunday it will be open from 8am to 3am. Ticketholders get free breakfast and a pint before 12. Expect live musicians, craic'oke and some special guest performances. Photo: Third Party
4. Biddy Mulligans
Where: 94-96 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JR. Situated in the Grassmarket, this pub is always packed to the rafters any time you visit - never mind on St Patrick's Day! Boasting an impressive drinks list (including a huge selection of Irish whiskies) and a friendly atmosphere in great surroundings, it’s the perfect little bar to take in the celebrations. You can even enjoy drinks in ‘the Paddock’ – Biddy’s beer garden – a great place to sit and watch the world go by. Best of all the bar has a range of live music for this St Patrick's day. Photo: Daniel McAvoy Photo: Daniel McAvoy
