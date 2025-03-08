These days, it can seem like a new restaurant or cafe opens its doors every other day – but sadly, we’ve also had to bid farewell to plenty of old favourites down the years.
Have a look through our picture gallery to see 19 much-loved Edinburgh eateries that have closed – and please let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.
1. 19 lost Edinburgh restaurants and cafes
Scroll through our gallery to see 19 Edinburgh restaurants and cafes lost to the passage of time. Photo: Third Party
2. The Tattler
Exterior of The Tattler restaurant on the corner of Commercial Street/Sandport Street in March 1992. Photo: Crauford Tait Photo: Photo: Crauford Tait
3. The Plumed Horse
Former Michelin starred restaurant, The Plumed Horse, was known for its fantastic food and top-class service, making it one of the best gourmet eateries in Leith. Sadly it closed in 2016. Photo: TSPL
4. Mr Boni’s
Located on the corner of Gilmore Place, Mr Boni’s (which started life as the Empress Cafe in 1910) remained popular with locals for generations. The family owned cafe was forced to close in 2002. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood
