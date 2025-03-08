19 Edinburgh restaurants and cafes lost to the passage of time that locals really miss

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 8th Mar 2025, 16:15 BST
Here we take a look at some of the lost Edinburgh restaurants and cafes that locals say they miss the most.

These days, it can seem like a new restaurant or cafe opens its doors every other day – but sadly, we’ve also had to bid farewell to plenty of old favourites down the years.

Have a look through our picture gallery to see 19 much-loved Edinburgh eateries that have closed – and please let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

Scroll through our gallery to see 19 Edinburgh restaurants and cafes lost to the passage of time.

19 lost Edinburgh restaurants and cafes

Scroll through our gallery to see 19 Edinburgh restaurants and cafes lost to the passage of time.

Exterior of The Tattler restaurant on the corner of Commercial Street/Sandport Street in March 1992. Photo: Crauford Tait

2. The Tattler

Exterior of The Tattler restaurant on the corner of Commercial Street/Sandport Street in March 1992. Photo: Crauford Tait Photo: Photo: Crauford Tait

Former Michelin starred restaurant, The Plumed Horse, was known for its fantastic food and top-class service, making it one of the best gourmet eateries in Leith. Sadly it closed in 2016.

3. The Plumed Horse

Former Michelin starred restaurant, The Plumed Horse, was known for its fantastic food and top-class service, making it one of the best gourmet eateries in Leith. Sadly it closed in 2016. Photo: TSPL

Located on the corner of Gilmore Place, Mr Boni’s (which started life as the Empress Cafe in 1910) remained popular with locals for generations. The family owned cafe was forced to close in 2002.

4. Mr Boni’s

Located on the corner of Gilmore Place, Mr Boni’s (which started life as the Empress Cafe in 1910) remained popular with locals for generations. The family owned cafe was forced to close in 2002. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

