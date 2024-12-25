From Asian to Scottish to American eateries, every taste bud is catered for with the many great restaurants in Edinburgh.

The top 10 most popular places to eat in Edinburgh on TripAdvisor includes many city centre eateries, with some great Leith and Stockbridge restaurants also featured, including the Tollhouse at Brandon Terrace.

Check out the 10 best Edinburgh restaurants and places to eat according to TripAdvisor below.

1 . Gurkha Bar & Restaurant The top Edinburgh restaurant based on TripAdvisor reviews is the Gurkha Bar & Restaurant at Brougham Place, with a 5-star traveller rating, based on ‎587 reviews. | Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Quinn's Cafe Quinn's Cafe, in Edinburgh's historic Old Town, is second on the list, with a 5-star rating based on 787 TripAdvisor reviews. | Submitted Photo: Quinn's Cafe Photo Sales

3 . Dùthchas Leith Scottish restaurant Dùthchas at Great Junction Street scored five out of five from 145 TripAdvisor reviews. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Locanda De Gusti Italian restaurant Locanda De Gusti at Dalry Road, scored a 5-star average rating from 1,959 TripAdvisor reviews. | Third Party Photo Sales