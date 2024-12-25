The 10 best Edinburgh restaurants and places to eat according to TripAdvisor

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 25th Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT

With so many great Edinburgh restaurants to choose from, we’ve taken a look at the top 10 best in the city according to TripAdvisor reviews.

From Asian to Scottish to American eateries, every taste bud is catered for with the many great restaurants in Edinburgh.

The top 10 most popular places to eat in Edinburgh on TripAdvisor includes many city centre eateries, with some great Leith and Stockbridge restaurants also featured, including the Tollhouse at Brandon Terrace.

Check out the 10 best Edinburgh restaurants and places to eat according to TripAdvisor below.

The top Edinburgh restaurant based on TripAdvisor reviews is the Gurkha Bar & Restaurant at Brougham Place, with a 5-star traveller rating, based on ‎587 reviews.

1. Gurkha Bar & Restaurant

Quinn's Cafe, in Edinburgh's historic Old Town, is second on the list, with a 5-star rating based on 787 TripAdvisor reviews.

2. Quinn's Cafe

Leith Scottish restaurant Dùthchas at Great Junction Street scored five out of five from 145 TripAdvisor reviews.

3. Dùthchas

Italian restaurant Locanda De Gusti at Dalry Road, scored a 5-star average rating from 1,959 TripAdvisor reviews.

4. Locanda De Gusti

