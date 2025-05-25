Here is a selection of photographs drawn from the Evening News archives, showing just some of the restaurants that were popular places to dine out in the late 1980s.

There are nostalgic shots of the Maybury Roadhouse, pictures from the launch of Tommy Miah's Curry Club at The Raj Indian restaurant in Leith and more.

Scroll through and get a taste of what it was like going out for a meal in Edinburgh nearly four decades ago.

1 . Meteora, Cockburn Street Chef Michadis Mikroulis and owner Thynio Anglis celebrate Greek Easter with lamb, eggs, koftas and bottles of Retsina and Metaxa at the Meteora Greek restaurant in Cockburn Street Edinburgh, March 1988. | TSPL Photo: Hamish Campbell Photo Sales

2 . Maybury Roadhouse The exterior of the Maybury Roadhouse in Edinburgh, July 1988 | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan Photo Sales

3 . Maybury Roadhouse bar and restaurant The foyer bar and the restaurant area at the Maybury Roadhouse in Edinburgh, July 1988 | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan Photo Sales

4 . The Maybury Roadhouse ballroom The staircase and ballroom at the Maybury Roadhouse in Edinburgh, July 1988 | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan Photo Sales