Edinburgh Retro: 21 brilliant pictures of city restaurants and eating out in the late 1980s

By Ian Swanson
Published 25th May 2025, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh has long had a rich variety of eateries offering a wide choice of cuisines.

Here is a selection of photographs drawn from the Evening News archives, showing just some of the restaurants that were popular places to dine out in the late 1980s.

There are nostalgic shots of the Maybury Roadhouse, pictures from the launch of Tommy Miah's Curry Club at The Raj Indian restaurant in Leith and more.

Scroll through and get a taste of what it was like going out for a meal in Edinburgh nearly four decades ago.

Chef Michadis Mikroulis and owner Thynio Anglis celebrate Greek Easter with lamb, eggs, koftas and bottles of Retsina and Metaxa at the Meteora Greek restaurant in Cockburn Street Edinburgh, March 1988.

1. Meteora, Cockburn Street

Chef Michadis Mikroulis and owner Thynio Anglis celebrate Greek Easter with lamb, eggs, koftas and bottles of Retsina and Metaxa at the Meteora Greek restaurant in Cockburn Street Edinburgh, March 1988. | TSPL Photo: Hamish Campbell

Photo Sales
The exterior of the Maybury Roadhouse in Edinburgh, July 1988

2. Maybury Roadhouse

The exterior of the Maybury Roadhouse in Edinburgh, July 1988 | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan

Photo Sales
The foyer bar and the restaurant area at the Maybury Roadhouse in Edinburgh, July 1988

3. Maybury Roadhouse bar and restaurant

The foyer bar and the restaurant area at the Maybury Roadhouse in Edinburgh, July 1988 | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan

Photo Sales
The staircase and ballroom at the Maybury Roadhouse in Edinburgh, July 1988

4. The Maybury Roadhouse ballroom

The staircase and ballroom at the Maybury Roadhouse in Edinburgh, July 1988 | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesNostalgia
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice