Edinburgh Retro: 38 brilliant pictures of growing up in the late 1970s, including meeting stars, school dinners and street party

By Ian Swanson
Published 18th May 2025, 04:45 BST

From school dinners to autograph signing by a 12-year-old Lena Zavaroni, a childhood in the late 1970s offered predictable routine and surprise treats.

Here’s a selection of old photographs chosen from the Evening News archive which illustrate some of the things which youngsters could enjoy nearly 50 years ago.

Scroll through the pictures and get a flavour of what life was like five decades ago for children in Edinburgh.

'Snoopy' with children and toddlers in the junior section of Central Library in George IV Bridge Edinburgh to promote the Children's Book Bang event in May 1976.

1. Snoopy at the library

'Snoopy' with children and toddlers in the junior section of Central Library in George IV Bridge Edinburgh to promote the Children's Book Bang event in May 1976. | TSPL Photo: Stan Warburton

Photo Sales
Children make friends with a baby boa constrictor as part of Edinburgh Zoo education unit's 'Meet the animals' project, July 1979

2. Meeting a snake

Children make friends with a baby boa constrictor as part of Edinburgh Zoo education unit's 'Meet the animals' project, July 1979 | TSPL Photo: Dick Ewart

Photo Sales
Queen Elizabeth II stops to chat and accept flowers from some Brownies during a Royal visit to Livingston in July 1978.

3. Royal visitor for Brownies

Queen Elizabeth II stops to chat and accept flowers from some Brownies during a Royal visit to Livingston in July 1978. | TSPL Photo: Hamish Campbell

Photo Sales
Rhona Heeps and Stewart Somerville, the first children into Portobello open-air pool when it re-opens in June 1976.

4. Open air pool

Rhona Heeps and Stewart Somerville, the first children into Portobello open-air pool when it re-opens in June 1976. | TSPL Photo: George Smith

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesNostalgia
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice