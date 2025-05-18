1. Snoopy at the library
'Snoopy' with children and toddlers in the junior section of Central Library in George IV Bridge Edinburgh to promote the Children's Book Bang event in May 1976. | TSPL Photo: Stan Warburton
2. Meeting a snake
Children make friends with a baby boa constrictor as part of Edinburgh Zoo education unit's 'Meet the animals' project, July 1979 | TSPL Photo: Dick Ewart
3. Royal visitor for Brownies
Queen Elizabeth II stops to chat and accept flowers from some Brownies during a Royal visit to Livingston in July 1978. | TSPL Photo: Hamish Campbell
4. Open air pool
Rhona Heeps and Stewart Somerville, the first children into Portobello open-air pool when it re-opens in June 1976. | TSPL Photo: George Smith