Edinburgh chippy: Edinburgh fish and chip shop that was popular spot for many years goes up for sale
Tino's Jolly Fry, on Moredunvale Road, is currently closed – but for many years it has been a popular spot for takeaway food including fish and chips, pizzas, and kebabs.
Now, the owners have listed the business for sale with an advertisement being available on RightBiz.
A leasehold price of £39,500 is being asked for the venue alongside a rent of £30,420.
The advert on RightBiz reads: “Our client has owned and operated this business for a few years where, along with continuing with what ‘The Jolly Fry’ was known for – traditional fish and chips – he also added other cuisine under separate brands such as fried chicken, pizza, Polish street food and burgers.
“There is an option to continue with these brands or to revert to a traditional fish and chip shop or something totally different. The premises are well kitted out to cope with a variety of offerings both through counter sales and through deliveries.
“Historically, businesses trading from this location have done so very successfully with real demand in the area for this type of offering.”
