New owners are being sought for a long-established Edinburgh chippy after the business went on the market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tino's Jolly Fry, on Moredunvale Road, is currently closed – but for many years it has been a popular spot for takeaway food including fish and chips, pizzas, and kebabs.

Now, the owners have listed the business for sale with an advertisement being available on RightBiz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A leasehold price of £39,500 is being asked for the venue alongside a rent of £30,420.

The advert on RightBiz reads: “Our client has owned and operated this business for a few years where, along with continuing with what ‘The Jolly Fry’ was known for – traditional fish and chips – he also added other cuisine under separate brands such as fried chicken, pizza, Polish street food and burgers.

“There is an option to continue with these brands or to revert to a traditional fish and chip shop or something totally different. The premises are well kitted out to cope with a variety of offerings both through counter sales and through deliveries.

“Historically, businesses trading from this location have done so very successfully with real demand in the area for this type of offering.”

You can view the full listing on the RightBiz website here.