Edinburgh fish and chip shop that claims to be ‘best’ chippy in town goes up for sale

An Edinburgh fish and chip shop that claims to be the ‘best’ in town has gone on the market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stefano’s Fish & Chips, on Morningside Road, has built up a loyal customer base over the years and has scores of rave reviews online. Now, however, the business has been put up for sale, for a leasehold price of £70,000.

A description of the takeaway on its website says it “holds the record for being a much-loved chip shop in Edinburgh, serving high-quality battered fish and chips with a wide variety of fast foods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It goes on: “Just google ‘Where is the best fish and chip shop near me in Edinburgh’. No doubt, our website will be at the top of the search result list”.

A listing for Stefano’s Fish & Chips on Rightbiz reads: “Opportunities in Morningside of this quality are rarely available, and early viewing is strongly recommended.

“The business is fully fitted and offers an appealing menu including fish & chips, pizzas, kebabs and meal deals. It holds both a late license and an alcohol license, allowing extended trading hours and the sale of alcoholic beverages – valuable assets that significantly enhance the revenue potential, especially during evenings and weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stefano’s has built a strong local reputation and benefits from significant online delivery trade through popular platforms, making it well positioned to cater to both walk-in and online customers”.

You can view the full listing on the RightBiz website – www.rightbiz.co.uk