I tried Edinburgh pub's new Detroit-style pizza and I'm dreaming of another slice

Lifestyle Editor Gary Flockhart dropped into Chanter, a busy bar just off bustling Lothian Road, to check out their new menu.

Whether you want New York’s floppy and foldable slices, Chicago-style deep-dish or Neapolitan thin crusts, Edinburgh's pizza scene has the pies to satisfy any craving. A self-confessed pizza-lover, I've ordered from restaurants and takeaways all over the city, but I'd never had an authentic-tasting Detroit-style pie – until recently.

As you may imagine, I wasn't expecting to find one at Chanter, a large sports bar situated on Bread Street that used to be better known as a lively student haunt, with cheap drinks and no thrills. That's all changed now, however, with the large venue having launched a brand-new food menu that's a match for some of the best lunch spots in town.

On a recent visit to Chanter, a friendly waitress ushered us to a table with amazing views of Edinburgh Castle. After taking our drinks order, which included two fantastic cocktails, I ordered one of their new Detroit-style pizzas, which I was told was “a great choice”.

You can say that again. The sizzlin’ pepperoni pie, which had a crispy bottom crust and a light, fluffy interior, was bursting with flavour. It was also gigantic, and could probably fill the bellies of two people (not that I was for sharing, I scoffed the lot).

My dining companion, meanwhile, opted for the Caesar Burger, served in a bun with crispy coated chicken, baby gem lettuce, salt, pepper & chilli mayo and garlic & herb sauce, Italian cheese, and skin-on fries. A happy face opposite said the chicken was crispy and tender and the chips suitably fluffy.

As well as the delicious food, we had four fabulous cocktails between us – Tommy's Margarita (Jose Cuervo tequila, fresh lime and sweet agave nectar), Passion on the Beach (Smirnoff Mango & Passionfruit Twist vodka and peach schnapps, mixed with cranberry & orange), Rumbungo (Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, passion fruit puree, pineapple and a drizzle of grenadine, finished with a splash of Schweppes Lemonade) and Espresso Martini (Smirnoff vodka and coffee liqueur, shaken with coffee and a touch of sugar).

From what we can remember, the cocktails were to die for.

All told, we were very impressed with Chanter. There's good vibes and cracking food and drink, while manager Lisa and her staff are lovely and make you feel welcome as soon as you walk in the door.

Get yourself down there and check it out for yourself.

