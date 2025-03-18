Razzo Pizza Napoletana has acquired its second home in the city, at Edinburgh Street Food (ESF), just outside the Omni Centre. | Razzo Pizza Napoletana

Pizza lovers, rejoice! One of Edinburgh's best-loved pizzerias has just opened up a second branch in the city.

Razzo Pizza Napoletana, which has become a huge favourite since opening on Great Junction Street in 2019, has officially fired up the ovens as its new space within Edinburgh Street Food (ESF) next to Omni Centre.

At the helm of this culinary venture is Ivan Georgiev, a passionate pizza aficionado who grew up immersed in his parents' restaurant businesses. After launching his pizzeria in Leith, Ivan’s business has experienced exponential growth, with both walk-in customers and online orders propelling the brand’s success. And now, he’s ready to take it to the next level.

“I’ve been searching for the perfect second location for a couple of years, but nothing seemed right – until I heard from Ailidh Forlan, ESF’s Marketing Director,” Ivan says.

“When I saw the opportunity, I didn’t hesitate. I admire what Edinburgh Street Food has built and am beyond excited to join this vibrant community of vendors.”

Ailidh Forlan, Marketing & Events Director of ESF and author of Street Food Scotland, adds: “When we learned a kitchen was opening up on site, I immediately thought, who better to occupy the space than Razzo – undoubtedly one of the best pizzerias in Edinburgh?

“Their fresh, perfectly charred pizzas are bound to become an instant hit with our customers, who have long been craving an authentic Neapolitan-style option. Plus, let’s be honest, selfishly I now get to enjoy my favourite pizza every day without leaving the office. Win-win!”

Known for its exceptional, handcrafted pizzas, Razzo is celebrated acrosss the city for its delicate, airy dough topped with the finest Italian ingredients and expertly baked for just one minute at a scorching 470°C. This technique creates the signature blistered crusts and vibrant flavours that have made Razzo a standout in Scotland’s pizza scene.

Razzo’s menu features a selection of best sellers, including Speck E Gorgonzola, Mortadella E Burrata, Diavola, Crudo E Rucola, and many more – each one guaranteed to make your taste buds sing.

