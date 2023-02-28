Edinburgh's first permanent 7-day-a-week street food market has opened for business – and locals are flocking to this exciting new ‘foodies paradise’.

Opening on Saturday (February 25), more than 4000 Edinburgh residents hot-footed it down to the highly-anticipated Edinburgh Street Food on Leith Street to celebrate the launch.

Whilst consuming over 10,000 street food dishes from ten exceptional vendors as well as beers and spirits all hailing from Scotland, hundreds of foodies have raved about the neon-lit food hall, referring to it as the missing jigsaw piece of the Capital’s food scene.

“We were thrilled with the massive turnout this weekend and how well Edinburgh Street Food has been received,” said Andrew Marshall, co-founder of ESF.

“It is clear that this is filling a much needed gap in the Edinburgh scene and we love the positive feedback about the social dining and inclusive atmosphere.

Our 10 vendors are buzzing and turning out some of the best street food available in the UK.”

The ESF line up includes: Junk, Bundits, Chix, What Le Duck, Antojitos, The Peruvian, House Of Tapas, Homies, Fabbrica Pasta and SoftCore, with room for further rotating guest traders outside.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a first look at Edinburgh's new ‘foodies paradise’.

Open for business The highly anticipated Edinburgh Street Food market is now open.

Packed to the rafters An excess of 4000 Edinburgh residents hot footed it down to the highly anticipated Edinburgh Street Food on the opening weekend.

Finger lickin good Chix has arrived at Edinburgh Street Food, offeing delicious fried chicken.

Impressively succulent Visitors to Edinburgh Street Food enjoys gourmet fried chicken from the popular venue Chix, also based at Bonnie & Wild in St James Quarter.