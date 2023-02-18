Owners of a popular Leith restaurant say they are “absolutely gutted” to have to close. Bundits of Leith in Constitution Street announced it will close its doors for good after last orders on Saturday, February 18.

In a candid statement on social media, the bao bun restaurant said the ongoing tramworks and rising costs “knocked us for six”. Bundits said: “This one is going to suck, but here it goes. You all know it’s been a very difficult year in the industry (transition from the pandemic, utility costs, staffing issues, rising prices of produce and constant uncertainty to name a few).

“Needless to say it all had a massive knock on effect on our Leith venue, which due to its size alone has been hugely affected by a lot of these factors. Add the ongoing tram works, which completion kept getting pushed back to the mix and it all becomes a bit much. December was a lot quieter than we’d had hoped for and it knocked us for six.”

Bundits won the Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards 2022

The statement continues: “What sucks the most, is that it’s been so much better since, but it is now apparent that sadly Bundits of Leith will not be able to carry on in this capacity and today will be our last service.

“We are absolutely gutted but whilst this place is going, we won’t stop racking our brains. We are ending our Leith journey on a high, and we are so proud of what we achieved on Constitution Street. We have been really busy, especially recently, and still have big dreams and would absolutely love it if you would support our future gigs. Thanks Pals.”

It comes after a number of restaurant and shop closures in Edinburgh in recent months, following the knock on effect of the pandemic and cost of living crisis. Bundits opened its doors in Constitution Street in summer 2021.