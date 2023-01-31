In recent months, multiple shops and restaurants in Edinburgh have shut their doors for the final time.

This week it was revealed that fashion retailer Matalan will close its store on Seafield Road later this week. And at the weekend, Hamleys toy store informed customers ahead of the closure of its St James Quarter branch next month.

Restaurants in the Capital are also shutting. Earlier this month, Byron Burgers closed its Edinburgh restaurant along with 8 other branches, as the chain fell into administration.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Edinburgh shops and restaurants that have sadly shut or announced a closure over the past few months.

1 . Hamleys Hamleys toy shop in the St James Quarter is closing its doors next month, on Monday, February 6. The Edinburgh store is just one of several Hamleys closing across the UK. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Marks & Spencer Meadowbank A Marks and Spencer outlet store at Edinburgh's Meadowbank retail park will cease trading this Spring, after the landlord of the building terminated the retail company's lease. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Fopp After 20 years on Edinburgh's Rose Street, Fopp record store closed its doors for the last time on New Year's Eve. However, the music shop is relocating to a larger space on Shandwick Place, which will open on February 17. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Atik Legendary Edinburgh nightclub ATIK, which has played host to acts like Pink Floyd and The Ramones, closed earlier this month. The iconic West Tollcross venue also featured in Danny Boyle’s T2: Trainspotting back in 2016. Photo: . Photo Sales