12 Edinburgh shops and restaurants that have closed or announced closures in past months - from M&S to Hamleys
In recent months, multiple shops and restaurants in Edinburgh have shut their doors for the final time.
This week it was revealed that fashion retailer Matalan will close its store on Seafield Road later this week. And at the weekend, Hamleys toy store informed customers ahead of the closure of its St James Quarter branch next month.
Restaurants in the Capital are also shutting. Earlier this month, Byron Burgers closed its Edinburgh restaurant along with 8 other branches, as the chain fell into administration.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Edinburgh shops and restaurants that have sadly shut or announced a closure over the past few months.