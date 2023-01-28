News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh St James Quarter: Hamley's toy shop announces sudden closure of store

Edinburgh toy store puts sign in its window telling customers it will close next month

By Jolene Campbell
27 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Jan 2023, 6:16pm

A flagship toy store in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter shopping centre is closing its doors. Hamley’s has placed a shutting down notice in its window informing customers the store is due to close on Monday, February 6.

One of the centre's star brands to announce its arrival in the summer of 2021, the iconic shop has been part of the £1 billion St James Quarter for nearly two years.

The sad news follows the recent announcement of the closure of several big brand shops across the Capital, including TK Maxx at Meadowbank, M&S at Meadowbank and the M&S foodhall at Ocean Terminal.

Hamley's in Edinburgh's St James Quarter is closing its doors
Hamley's previously occupied a place in the old Jenners building in the city centre before the former Department store closed. The toy store has been a household name for over 260 years. Its slogan “bringing toys to life” is a reality in the store where kids are encouraged to have fun and play by the expert toy demonstrators.

The reason for the sudden closure has also not yet been confirmed by the company and it's not known if there will be a closing down sale.

