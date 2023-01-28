A flagship toy store in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter shopping centre is closing its doors. Hamley’s has placed a shutting down notice in its window informing customers the store is due to close on Monday, February 6.

One of the centre's star brands to announce its arrival in the summer of 2021, the iconic shop has been part of the £1 billion St James Quarter for nearly two years.

Hamley's previously occupied a place in the old Jenners building in the city centre before the former Department store closed. The toy store has been a household name for over 260 years. Its slogan “bringing toys to life” is a reality in the store where kids are encouraged to have fun and play by the expert toy demonstrators.