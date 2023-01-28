An Edinburgh mum is furious at being left out of pocket and struggling to make travel arrangements for work after flybe collapsed on Saturday morning (January 28). Travellers across the UK have been left scrambling to make alternative plans after the airline ceased trading for the second time. The airline has gone into administration less than a year after getting back in the air following a previous collapse.

Nikki Calder booked a flight from Edinburgh to attend an annual work event in February that she has helped organise for a well-known hotel chain. But, after the payment went through on Friday, she’s been told she might not be able to get the money back because it was paid for on her personal debit card and it’s not ATOL protected.

The mum-of-two told the Evening News: "This has been an absolute nightmare. I booked my flight last week but the airline website wouldn’t accept my work credit card. So I had to pay with my personal debit card. It was £220 which I now don’t know if I will get back.

An Edinburgh mum has spoken of the "nightmare" situation after her flight was cancelled when Flybe went into administration (Nikki Calder/PA)

"When I called today after hearing the news my bank asked me if I had any proof that they had gone into administration. I’ve to wait two weeks before I can raise a dispute. I’m so annoyed. I’m out of pocket now and January is a long month. On top of that, I don't know how I’m going to get to this event. The times of the Easyjet flights are just no use. The other option is to fly to Glasgow and then Birmingham or take a five hour train journey. But the trains are so unreliable just now.”

Ms Calder said: "They must have known on Friday that they were bust but accepted flight bookings and took payment! I feel sorry for folk hit by this. I don’t know how I’ll sort out the travel. And don't know if I will get my money back. It’s just a total disaster.”