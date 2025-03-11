This Edinburgh pizza was just named as the 13th best in the world by food experts

The 19 best pizzas in the world have been named – and you can get a slice of one right here in Edinburgh.

It comes as Time Out magazine picked the pizzas it considers to be a cut above the rest.

As you would expect, pizzas from Naples, Rome, New York and Chicago made the list, which includes pies of all varieties, from thin and crispy to thick-crust and more.

Introducing the list, Time Out says: “Everyone knows what great pizza means to them. But no matter your preference, whether it’s socially acceptable or totally unhinged to everybody else, you’ll find your perfect pizza pie somewhere in the world, and somewhere on this list, too.

“That’s because we’ve asked our travel writers and international editorial staff about their absolute favourite spots for when they’re craving a pizza, from Cape Town to Lisbon, Buenos Aires to Miami. We hope you’re hungry – don your napkin and read on for the world’s very best pizzas.”

Coming in at No.13 on the list was Edinburgh's Civerinos with its popular Italian Sausage pizza.

The local independent chain, which has pizzerias on Portobello Promenade, Hunter Square and Raeburn Place, as well as Finnieston in Glasgow, is no stranger to accolades, having won countless awards over the years.

In its description of Civerinos' Italian sausage pizza, Time Out says: “Scotland probably isn’t the first place that springs to mind when you think about pizza, but hear me out: with its chewy crusts, coal-fired bases, sweet-but-tangy marinara sauce and carefully curated toppings, I’d argue this New Haven-style pizza joint is up there with some of the best slices you’ll ever shove down your gob.”

Topping the list to be named as the best pizza in the world was the famous Pizzeria da Attilio in Naples, whose Pizza Margherita is described as being the “queen of all pizzas”.

You can see the full list of the 19 best pizzas in the world on the Time Out website.

