East Lothian cafe with 'best pizzas in town' announces closure with 'great sadness'

A popular East Lothian cafe which is said to serve the 'best pizzas in town' has announced they are to close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mazzoli Cafe, on Haddington's High Street, will serve its last customers on Friday, February 28. It comes as the owners of the venue shared the news on social media, saying it is “with great sadness” they will shut for good after three years of trading.

In an emotional post on Facebook, they said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of Mazzoli Cafe & Pizzeria on Friday 28th February. We thank all our customers very much for their support over the past 3 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Look out on our FB & Instagram page for news on our Pizza Collection & Delivery Service. Collection & Delivery will be available until 8-30pm on Friday 28th. Grazie, Mazzoli.”

Locals were gutted over the announcement, with dozens saying they will miss the cafe in the comments.

One person said: “For the past three years you have been a wonderful addition to eating out on the High Street. The food, especially the pizzas, have been fabulous.”

Another customer also praised the food, saying: “Oh no, what a shame. Best Pizza in Haddington, by the way, and that's a fact! You can't argue with facts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third person wrote: “So sorry to hear that you’re closing. We loved our lunches in Mazzoli – such delicious food and lovely friendly atmosphere. All the very best for the future.”

A fourth said: That’s a real shame. We’ll all miss the most authentic Italian pizza for miles around – also the friendly faces and good service will be greatly missed.”

Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox. Click here to sign up.