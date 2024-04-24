Sad closure of beloved East Lothian Italian cafe leads to opening of exciting new eaterie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Locals in an East Lothian village were left gutted when a beloved Italian eaterie announced its sudden closure earlier this month. But as one door closes, another opens – and the former home of Caffe Luca in Haddington is currently being refurbished ahead of Rocksalt cafe opening its doors.

The venue, on the town’s High Street, has been repainted grey and blue and posters informing locals that the new cafe is ‘opening soon’ are on display in the windows.

A “family run café/deli since 2012, Mediterranean and Scottish inspired”, Rocksalt is already firmly established in Edinburgh, where they have two hugely popular venues on Jeffrey Street and Constitution Street.

Rocksalt Cafe is set to open on Haddington High Street, taking over the site previously occupied by Caffe Luca. Photo: Ian McNally

No official opening has been announced for the Haddington branch, but you can get the latest updates on Rocksalt’s Facebook page.

Customers were left saddened when Caffe Luca closed its doors, having served up its signature Mediterranean dishes and coffees for the last three years.

In a farewell message posted to social media, the venue’s owners said the new bosses would continue to serve “a delicious Mediterranean menu”.

The post read: “Just a quick shoutout to say a huge THANK YOU for all the love and support you've shown us over the past three amazing years at our cafe.

“Saturday was our last day of trading, but the memories and friendships we've made will last a lifetime. Thanks for all the cards, gifts, and well wishes! Your kindness means the world to us.

“The new owners will keep serving up a delicious Mediterranean menu and plan to open very soon. Thanks again for being part of our journey. We'll miss you all!”

Regular visitors to the cafe expressed their sadness at its closure.

Fiona Morrison said: “I’ll miss my Friday morning oat latte with cinnamon! Here’s hoping the next owners will be just as lovely. You’ll be missed.”

Clare Dunbar added: “This is so sad! No more pizzette! Massive loss to Haddington. Good luck in whatever you do next!”