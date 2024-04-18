Edinburgh pubs: fire breaks out at much-loved Leith boozer as owners promise to reopen
Firefighters battled a blaze at the Port O’Leith after being called to the Constitution Street bar at 3.19am.
Owners vowed to reopen the bar today (Thursday) as they shared the shocking news with social media followers.
They posted yesterday: “Some wake up call at 3.30am last night. Back open tomorrow.”
The extent of any damage done to the pub is unknown at this time but it is understood the blaze was extinguished within an hour of firefighters’ arrival.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 3.19am on Wednesday, 17 April to reports of a building fire on Constitution Street, Edinburgh.
"Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and one height appliance.
"There were no casualties and crews worked to extinguish the fire and make the area safe before leaving the scene.”
