A “well-loved” Edinburgh chippy, which is situated on one of the Capital's busiest streets, has gone up for sale.

Lothian Fish and Chips, on Lothian Road, has long been a popular spot with locals due to its location in a busy area for nightlife and boasts a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Google.

It is described as “a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike, serving up delicious, freshly prepared fish & chips and mouth-watering kebabs to satisfy every craving,”

The sale is said to offer an exciting opportunity for a new owner to take over a successful and thriving business.

A listing for the venue on RightBiz describes it as “an established and well-loved local business with a loyal customer base built over several years”. It goes on to say the chippy is “highly profitable” with an “excellent track record of profitability”.

The advert continues: “Located on a busy street, the shop benefits from high visibility and constant foot traffic, ensuring a steady flow of customers. It's also well-served by public transport and surrounded by other successful businesses, providing additional opportunities for growth.

“The property is in great condition, featuring a modern and clean interior with a welcoming atmosphere, ideal for takeaways and delivery services. The shop's layout is designed for efficient service, reducing wait times and maximizing throughput during peak hours”.

Lothian Fish and Chips is available with a leasehold of £135,000. You can view the full listing on RightBiz.