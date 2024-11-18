Edinburgh cafe and sandwich shop 'sorry' to announce closure after 10 years in city centre

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 18th Nov 2024, 16:48 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 17:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An Edinburgh city centre cafe has suddenly closed after more than 10 years in business.

Philpotts, on Lothian Road, is best known for serving sandwiches, breakfast items and baked goods. The venue has a 3.9 out of 5 rating on Google, with one customer describing it as “*The* lunch place for local workers”, with really good food“.

The chain, which has nine branches across the UK, has also closed its cafe on Glasgow's Bothwell Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While the reason for the closures is currently unclear, a sign on the window of the shop read: "Unfortunately, this store will be closing permanently on Friday, November 8.

"We would like to thank you all for the custom over the years."

A notice on the brand's website reads: "Our Glasgow and Edinburgh stores are now permanently closed, sorry for any inconvenience."

It is not known how many jobs will be lost due to the closures. Philpotts has been appoached for comment.

Related topics:EdinburghFoodTakeaway

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice