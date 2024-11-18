Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh city centre cafe has suddenly closed after more than 10 years in business.

Philpotts, on Lothian Road, is best known for serving sandwiches, breakfast items and baked goods. The venue has a 3.9 out of 5 rating on Google, with one customer describing it as “*The* lunch place for local workers”, with really good food“.

The chain, which has nine branches across the UK, has also closed its cafe on Glasgow's Bothwell Street.

While the reason for the closures is currently unclear, a sign on the window of the shop read: "Unfortunately, this store will be closing permanently on Friday, November 8.

"We would like to thank you all for the custom over the years."

A notice on the brand's website reads: "Our Glasgow and Edinburgh stores are now permanently closed, sorry for any inconvenience."

It is not known how many jobs will be lost due to the closures. Philpotts has been appoached for comment.