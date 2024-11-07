Locals have been left 'gutted' after a bar in Edinburgh announced it is closing its doors permanently.

Porty Vault, on Portobello High Street, will serve its last customers in December. The bar, which is sour beer brewer Vault City's biggest taproom, is hugely popular with locals in the seaside suburb.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, the owners wrote: “By now some of you may have heard the sad news that Porty Vault, our seaside taproom in Portobello, will be closing in the near future.

“Porty Vault is a venue our team invested a great deal of time, energy, and passion into but unfortunately, the upcoming move of our brewery to Midlothian alongside significant headwinds for the hospitality sector means we’ve made the very difficult decision to close the bar down. This also means that our brewery tour and sour school offering will be on hold for the time being.

“Any tour bookings after December 1st will unfortunately be cancelled. We’ve contacted all affected tour bookings by email already. We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused. Anyone who has a voucher for a tour experience at Porty Vault will automatically have the validity extended and can redeem this when our new brewery is up and running in Autumn 2025, you can also exchange tour vouchers into web shop vouchers or you can choose a full refund by emailing your voucher code or booking email address to [email protected].

“The bar will remain open until December at the latest or such time we are no longer able to staff the venue, giving everyone the chance to enjoy it one last time, and giving our team time to find new opportunities. This may mean reduced opening hours in the coming weeks but these should be reflected on Google. The Wee Vault will remain open and some of our Porty Vault staff will be moving over to work at our Haymarket taproom going forward.

“We will be very sad to close its doors, but we are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported Porty Vault – from our loyal customers and the local community to our dedicated staff who worked tirelessly to make it a such a warm, welcoming place.”

Customers reacted with sadness to the news. One regular wrote: “We will be so sorry to see you go. We’ve loved coming for a few beers every week or so.”

Another fan of the bar said: “Such sad news. Love the Porty Vault. Best wishes to everyone there”. A third person wrote: “Gutted to read this. Only been once for food and a few sours but loved the place and would definitely have visited again.”