An Edinburgh brewery has unveiled their latest in a long list of wonderful creations – a range of sour beers that taste like some favourite childhood sweets.

Portobello-based Vault City releases new flavours every three weeks, and their latest concoctions are sure to leave customers feeling nostalgic.

The captivating trio of new sour beers – Watermelon Slices, Violets and Giant Raspberry Blueberry Bubblegum Bottles – are on sale now at Vault City’s taprooms on Portobello High Street and West Maitland Street.

A spokesperson for the brewery said: “Sweet, sour and tangy flavours work perfectly with Vault City's mixed fermentation base beer, and that got us thinking... what nostalgic flavours should we recreate first?

“Turning heads online (and tongues blue in real life) our favourite release of 2023 was an ode to bubble gum bottles, and we wanted to bring it back bigger than ever before, dialled up to a giant 8.2% – and still just as blue.

“Fizzy Watermelon Slices are as tasty as they are nostalgic, and last but by no means least, our Tayberry & Honeyberry fruited take on Parma Violets rounds out each sip with a delicate floral note.”

The new releases come just weeks after Vault City paid homage to Scotland’s iconic fizzy drink Irn Bru and unveiled a trio of sour beers that its co-founder said are “filled with nostalgia and a bit of novelty”.

The brewery brought back its popular Iron Brew beer as well as two new creations: Iron Brew Float and Fiery Ginger Iron Brew.

When these releases were first announced, Vault City co-founder Steven Smith-Hay said: “Our take on the ‘nation’s favourite soft drink’, is packed with pride and iron-y goodness in every sip – it’s the perfect drink with Burns Night just around the corner.

“Every Scot loves a can of the orange stuff; the bold colour and unique flavour evoke a sense of national pride that’s otherwise only found when talking about Scottish tap water. This beer trio pays homage to one of Scotland’s great loves and two of Scotland’s greatest exports - an iconic ginger drink and an iconic ginger hair colour. What could be better than toasting the haggis drinks like these?”

Established in 2018, Vault City is known for its nostalgia infused creations, including beers inspired by Toxic Waste sweets, Wagon Wheel biscuits, neapolitan scoop ice cream and grape soda. Its beers are designed to make sour beer more accessible, with its Triple Fruited Mango Sour Beer among the beers stocked in more than 700 supermarkets across the UK.