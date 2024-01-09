Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh brewers Vault City have paid homage to Scotland’s iconic fizzy drink Irn Bru and unveiled a trio of sour beers that its co-founder said are “filled with nostalgia and a bit of novelty”.

The Portobello-based brewery is bringing back its popular Iron Brew beer as well as two new creations: Iron Brew Float and Fiery Ginger Iron Brew. The novelty beers will be available online and in 100 bars across the country from today.

Bosses at the brewery hope that their unique beers, which have proven popular in recent years, will help pull punters into bars during Dry January. Vault City co-founder Steven Smith-Hay said he is confident that the new release will go down a treat – last year it sold out in less than 24 hours.

Steven said: “We know products like this – beloved, filled with nostalgia and a bit of novelty – can help bars during those difficult months between Dry January and restrictions where people aren’t buying lots of beer. Our take on the ‘nation’s favourite soft drink’, is packed with pride and iron-y goodness in every sip – it’s the perfect drink with Burns Night just around the corner.

“Every Scot loves a can of the orange stuff; the bold colour and unique flavour evoke a sense of national pride that’s otherwise only found when talking about Scottish tap water. This beer trio pays homage to one of Scotland’s great loves and two of Scotland’s greatest exports - an iconic ginger drink and an iconic ginger hair colour. What could be better than toasting the haggis drinks like these?”

The Brew Float is described as a boozy twist on a Scottish Dessert, which traditionally features a dollop of soft vanilla ice cream dropped into a fresh glass of fizzy Iron Brew. The Fiery Ginger Iron Brew is said to be a fiery but refreshing take on ginger beer, boasting subtle spice and the not-so-subtle Scottish flavour. Each can features a limited edition vintage design ironically drawing inspiration from stereotypical Scottish tropes: red-headed characters ironing their kilts and facing off against Highland cows.

Established in 2018, Vault City is known for its nostalgia infused creations, including beers inspired by Toxic Waste sweets, Wagon Wheel biscuits, neapolitan scoop ice cream and grape soda. Its beers are designed to make sour beer more accessible, with its Triple Fruited Mango Sour Beer among the beers stocked in more than 700 supermarkets across the UK.