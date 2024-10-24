1. Famous Portobello faces
10 famous faces who went to Portobello High School, or have lived in the Edinburgh seaside suburb.
2. Jenni Fagan
Portobello resident Jenni Fagan was selected as one of the Granta’s Best Young British Novelists in 2013 after the publication of her astonishing debut novel, The Panopticon. Also a gifted poet, The New York Times declared her 'the patron saint of literary street urchins.' Photo: Third Party
3. John Robertson
Former Portobello High School pupil John Robertson is currently the sporting director of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. He is best known for his two spells at Heart of Midlothian, totalling about 18 years, where he is the club's all-time leading goalscorer. Robertson earned the moniker "The Hammer of Hibs" as he scored a record 27 goals in Edinburgh derbies v Hibernian. Photo: Third Party
4. Ewen Bremner
Edinburgh-born actor Ewen Bremner went to Portobello High School. His roles have inluded playing Daniel "Spud" Murphy in Trainspotting and its 2017 sequel T2 Trainspotting as well as parts in blockbusters such as Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down. Photo: Third Party
