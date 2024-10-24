10 famous faces who studied at Edinburgh's Portobello High School or lived in the area

Published 13th Jul 2024, 15:36 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 10:43 BST
Portobello High School, it must be said, has an impressive list of celebrities amongst its former pupils – and many other famous faces have resided in Edinburgh’s nearby seaside suburb.

If you’ve ever wondered where Garbage singer Shirley Manson owns a stunning home with sea views, or where Trainspotting actor Ewen Bremner went to school, we’ve got the answers for you.

How many of the celebrities in our photo gallery did you know went to Portobello High School or have lived in the area – and did any of them go to school there at the same time as you or your children?

Take a look through our gallery to see 10 famous faces who went to Portobello High School, or have lived in the Edinburgh seaside suburb.

Portobello resident Jenni Fagan was selected as one of the Granta’s Best Young British Novelists in 2013 after the publication of her astonishing debut novel, The Panopticon. Also a gifted poet, The New York Times declared her 'the patron saint of literary street urchins.'

Former Portobello High School pupil John Robertson is currently the sporting director of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. He is best known for his two spells at Heart of Midlothian, totalling about 18 years, where he is the club's all-time leading goalscorer. Robertson earned the moniker "The Hammer of Hibs" as he scored a record 27 goals in Edinburgh derbies v Hibernian.

Edinburgh-born actor Ewen Bremner went to Portobello High School. His roles have inluded playing Daniel "Spud" Murphy in Trainspotting and its 2017 sequel T2 Trainspotting as well as parts in blockbusters such as Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down.

