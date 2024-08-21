Trendy Edinburgh city centre cafe with 'unparalleled reputation' and 'chic interior' goes up for sale
Flying Panda, a family-owned bubble tea outlet on Rose Street, is available with a leasehold of £25,000 after the owners decided to relocate to England.
Described as having an “unparalleled reputation” the business is well-established and stands out because of its modern and chic interior and attracts a diverse mix of tourists, students, and local residents.
A listing for Flying Panda on Right Biz reads: “The current proprietors are preparing to relocate to England, which is the basis for the business sale. The outlet not only provides a snug seating area for its customers but within its modern decor, there’s potential for versatile usage.
“It could be effortlessly transformed into a cafe serving food and beverages. The deal includes all of the current state-of-the-art equipment, which will remain at disposal for the new operator to ensure a hassle-free transition.
“Brightly lit and furnished with contemporary pieces, it’s a welcomed escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. Its location, being both busy and popular, naturally attracts high foot traffic, adding to the business appeal.”
The listing adds: “The storefront greatly aids in pulling in passers-by. This is a blooming opportunity for any individual intent on stepping into the food and beverage industry.”
