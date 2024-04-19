Beloved Edinburgh cafe with Just Eat 'Local Legend' status goes up for sale after 20 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Edinburgh cafe renowned for its delicious cooked breakfasts has been put up for sale after nearly 20 years.

The Oz Cafe Bistro, on Calder Road, has a loyal customer base and ‘Local Legend’ status on food delivery site Just Eat.

The eaterie is up for sale for the price of £45,000, plus stock, and has annual rental fees of £21.8k.

The Oz Cafe Bistro, on Calder Road in Edinburgh, has gone up for sale after 20 years. Photo: Rightbiz

The property is listed for sale on Rightbiz, where it is described as a “great cafe”.

The listing continues: “A Just Eat ‘Local Legend’. Such a great Edinburgh city location with a really relaxed atmosphere, huge reputation, and a really loyal customer base.

“This is an ideal area with all amenities at your fingertips. You are probably someone that loves the community feel of a local cafe and loves the thought of building strong relationships with your customers.

“They LOVE this place and the reviews and awards are testament to this. This business is still growing every day and is yet to reach its full potential. It’s already waiting for you to take charge!”