News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Edinburgh restaurants: The 5 Edinburgh eateries named as 2023 Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards finalists

Final will take place in London in November, with five local venues on the shortlist
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The shortlist for a prestigious national awards celebrating the UK's best Turkish restaurants has just been announced – and five Edinburgh restaurants have made the cut.

Hosted in the heart of London, the highly-anticipated Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (TURTAs) champions the vibrant Turkish culinary scene and honours the establishments that have consistently delighted the palates of their patrons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Potterrow restaurant Shish, Leith-based Kezban Mediterranean Restaurant, Southside’s Memed BBQ Grill & Meze Bar, Meze Meze on Rose Street and Elm Row’s Pera are all included on the shortlist.

Most Popular
The shortlist for the Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (TURTAs) has been announced – and five Edinburgh restaurants have made the cut.The shortlist for the Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (TURTAs) has been announced – and five Edinburgh restaurants have made the cut.
The shortlist for the Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (TURTAs) has been announced – and five Edinburgh restaurants have made the cut.

The organisers of the TURTAs, an annual awards now in its second year, say they are dedicated to recognising and rewarding the extraordinary talents within this thriving culinary community and promise showcase the very best that Turkish cuisine has to offer.

Mr Ozan Askin, a representative of the Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards, said: “The TURTAs aim to honour the exceptional contributions of Turkish restaurants and takeaways to our culinary landscape.

“This year, we’ve seen an outstanding array of talent, and finalists in all categories is a reflection of their dedication to elevating Turkish cuisine.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winners will be announced at a glitzy awards ceremony to be held on Sunday, November 5 at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane. The red-carpet event will bring together industry leaders, culinary experts, and food enthusiasts for a night of gastronomic delight and celebration.

Related topics:EdinburghLondon