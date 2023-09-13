Final will take place in London in November, with five local venues on the shortlist

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The shortlist for a prestigious national awards celebrating the UK's best Turkish restaurants has just been announced – and five Edinburgh restaurants have made the cut.

Hosted in the heart of London, the highly-anticipated Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (TURTAs) champions the vibrant Turkish culinary scene and honours the establishments that have consistently delighted the palates of their patrons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potterrow restaurant Shish, Leith-based Kezban Mediterranean Restaurant, Southside’s Memed BBQ Grill & Meze Bar, Meze Meze on Rose Street and Elm Row’s Pera are all included on the shortlist.

The shortlist for the Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (TURTAs) has been announced – and five Edinburgh restaurants have made the cut.

The organisers of the TURTAs, an annual awards now in its second year, say they are dedicated to recognising and rewarding the extraordinary talents within this thriving culinary community and promise showcase the very best that Turkish cuisine has to offer.

Mr Ozan Askin, a representative of the Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards, said: “The TURTAs aim to honour the exceptional contributions of Turkish restaurants and takeaways to our culinary landscape.

“This year, we’ve seen an outstanding array of talent, and finalists in all categories is a reflection of their dedication to elevating Turkish cuisine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad