Edinburgh restaurants: The 5 Edinburgh eateries named as 2023 Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards finalists
The shortlist for a prestigious national awards celebrating the UK's best Turkish restaurants has just been announced – and five Edinburgh restaurants have made the cut.
Hosted in the heart of London, the highly-anticipated Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (TURTAs) champions the vibrant Turkish culinary scene and honours the establishments that have consistently delighted the palates of their patrons.
Potterrow restaurant Shish, Leith-based Kezban Mediterranean Restaurant, Southside’s Memed BBQ Grill & Meze Bar, Meze Meze on Rose Street and Elm Row’s Pera are all included on the shortlist.
The organisers of the TURTAs, an annual awards now in its second year, say they are dedicated to recognising and rewarding the extraordinary talents within this thriving culinary community and promise showcase the very best that Turkish cuisine has to offer.
Mr Ozan Askin, a representative of the Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards, said: “The TURTAs aim to honour the exceptional contributions of Turkish restaurants and takeaways to our culinary landscape.
“This year, we’ve seen an outstanding array of talent, and finalists in all categories is a reflection of their dedication to elevating Turkish cuisine.”
The winners will be announced at a glitzy awards ceremony to be held on Sunday, November 5 at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane. The red-carpet event will bring together industry leaders, culinary experts, and food enthusiasts for a night of gastronomic delight and celebration.