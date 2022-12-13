Ada Restaurant, situated on Antigua Street, has been nominated for the TURTA award for Best Turkish Restaurant in Scotland.

Ada is no stranger to awards. In 2018, they were a winner at the Scottish Asian Food Awards, while a year later they were named ‘Best Kebab House in Scotland’ at the British Kebab Awards.

Opened in the fall of October 2015, Ada’s owners say they “had a vision of creating one of Edinburgh's finest fusions between traditional Turkish cuisine and Mediterranean flavors, served in an ethnic and welcoming atmosphere”.

All the restaurant’s dishes are prepared fresh, with their meat dishes marinated and then chargrilled in an open kitchen using traditional recipes.

Ada will now be hoping for more awards success when the first ever Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards are be held on February 2023 in the Jubilee Room of the House of Commons, hosted by MP Feryal Clark, with attendees from across the political spectrum.

Supported by the sector’s trade body, the Kebab Alliance, and its founding members Just Eat, McCain Foodservice and Unilever to name a few, the awards recognise and champion the efforts of local Turkish restaurants and takeaways across the country.

Members of the public have been voting for their favourite restaurant takeaways all over the UK.

Categories range from best value restaurant to best fine dining restaurant – with regional awards for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In total, 16 awards will be given to celebrate the best Turkish restaurants across the UK.

Musa Akan, spokesperson for the TURTA Awards, said: “There are an ever-growing number of fantastic Turkish restaurants and takeaways in the UK, and this popular cuisine is only on the rise.

“It offers culinary delights that balance an indulgent night out with healthy choices using fresh, quality ingredients.

“The British Turkish eateries are a key part of the local community – and it’s great to see so many entries this year.

“The past year has tested every business operating in the hospitality sector, getting to the finals is a real achievement and all outlets should be proud.”

