First look at new Edinburgh chippy as Mother Hubbard's fish & chips restaurant opens

Mother Hubbard's arrives at Ocean Terminal shopping centre with quite the reputation – one that’s seen punters queuing for hours to try their famous fish and chips at other venues across the country.

Originally established in Bradford in 1972, the chippy brand now has 47 stores open in the UK, with a total of 152 franchise sites sold.

The new Edinburgh restaurant has a modern feel but still with the traditional taste to take you back to your childhood memories.

An extensive menu includes classic fish and chips, pies and pasties, sandwiches, butties, starters, kids meals, dips, drinks and more.

The Ocean Terminal venue also has new items including Fiery Fish & Chips, Spicy Fish & Chips, Grilled Fish & Salad and Fiery Fish Wrap with Chips.

Mother Hubbard’s will open seven days a week, between 12pm-10pm.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a first look inside Mother Hubbard's, and get a sneak peek at some of the delicious items on the menu.

